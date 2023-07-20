(WILLOUGHBY), Ohio (WJW) — The Willoughby Police Department is looking for four teens they say were trespassing and then vandalized someone’s property.

One of the alleged vandals is seen looking straight into a surveillance camera.

When the teens realize they’re on a neighbor’s surveillance camera they appear to panic and run in one direction, then run in a different direction.

Police said they expect someone to recognize the teens, especially the one wearing “two different shoes.”

Police say the vandalism happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday, July 18.

It occurred on Westminster Road near Lost Nation Road police said.

You can click here to see the video Willoughby police posted to their social media pages concluding their post saying: “It shouldn’t take long for calls to start coming in to identify them, they always do.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willoughby detective bureau at 440-953-4210.