WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — (WJW) Willoughby police say a man was shot and killed by his girlfriend during a domestic violence situation.

Lt. John Begovic said 32-year-old Ashley Desriee Doss was arraigned Monday on charges of murder and domestic violence.

Police were alerted to the deadly shooting by Doss when she called 911 to say she shot her boyfriend.

Begovic said the victim, 30-year-old Deon’te Taylor, was rushed to Lakewest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened early Friday morning in a bedroom at Oak Hill Apartments.

Police officers had responded to a neighbor’s call of a noise complaint for arguing at the same address about 2 a.m.

The couple told police it was an argument and wanted to remain in the apartment. Police said another family member was in the apartment and said no threats were made.

Police said Doss called 911 about an hour and a half later to report she shot Taylor.

Doss is being held without bond in the Lake County Jail.

Her next court appearance will be Thursday, May 11 at Willoughby Municipal Court.