Willoughby man charged with murder in death of infant son

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW)– A Willoughby man was arrested on Tuesday in the 2020 death of his 3-week-old son.

William L. Beasley, 30, was charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, endangering children and felonious assault. He was taken to the Lake County Jail and will be arraigned on Friday.

The Willoughby Fire Department responded to a call of a infant not breathing in the early-morning hours of May 22, 2020. Willoughby police said the child was taken to the hospital, where staff noticed signs of abuse and contacted Lake County Job and Family Services.

The baby died on May 29, 2020 and his death was ruled a homicide.