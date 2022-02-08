Willoughby man charged with killing infant son expected to change plea

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW)– The Willoughby man charged in the 2020 death of his 3-week-old son is expected to change his plea on Tuesday morning.

William L. Beasley, 30, is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, endangering children and felonious assault.

According to Willoughby police, the child was taken to the hospital back on May 22, 2020, where staff noticed signs of abuse and contacted Lake County Job and Family Services. The baby died on May 29, 2020 and his death was ruled a homicide.

Beasley pled not guilty in May 2021.