Willoughby man charged with killing infant son expected to change plea

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William L. Beasley (Photo courtesy: Willoughby police)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW)– The Willoughby man charged in the 2020 death of his 3-week-old son is expected to change his plea on Tuesday morning.

William L. Beasley, 30, is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, endangering children and felonious assault. 

According to Willoughby police, the child was taken to the hospital back on May 22, 2020, where staff noticed signs of abuse and contacted Lake County Job and Family Services. The baby died on May 29, 2020 and his death was ruled a homicide.

Beasley pled not guilty in May 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral