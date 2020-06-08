1  of  7
Willoughby Hills police searching for man accused of exposing himself to woman in apartment complex

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Willoughby Hills are trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself to a female Thursday.

According to Willoughby Hills police, it happened at about 10:30 a.m. at a local apartment complex.

The man reportedly asked to use the female’s phone. She handed him the phone and turned around. When she turned back around to face him, he was exposing his private parts over the top of his pants.

The female asked for her phone back, and the male left.

Anyone with information about the man pictured in surveillance images is asked to call Officer Vitale at 440-942-9111.

