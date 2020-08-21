Willoughby Hills police: Man blames GPS after driving wrong way on I-90

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– Willoughby Hills police stopped a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Friday morning. It happened in the westbound lanes near Bishop Road.

Police said when they pulled the 64-year-old Cleveland man over, he was going about 30 mph in a 60 mph zone. The driver and his passenger were taken to the police department for further investigation.

The man told police he was driving northbound on Babbitt Road when he neared the I-90 ramp and did not agree with his GPS. He decided to turn right, sending him east bound in the westbound lanes of the freeway. According to the police report, the driver said he did not see any signs saying he was going the wrong way.

“At one point, he stated that he was driving on the right side of the road because he didn’t want to get hit by a vehicle and that he was flashing his high beams to warn other drivers. He continued to claim that the GPS told him to drive that way and that he was just following the directions,” the police report said.

He was cited for slow speed, driving on a divided highway and reckless operation.

The police report said there were not indications he was under the influence of alcohol.

