WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Officials with the Lake County Board of Elections have confirmed that a candidate in the Willoughby Hills mayoral race has died.

Laura Pizmoht died after a battle with cancer. She was 48 years old.

Pizmoht had been set to face off against Chris Hallum in next month’s general election to be the next mayor of the city.

Pizmoht had previously worked as the assistant prosecuting attorney of Ashtabula County.

It has not yet been announced how the election will proceed come Nov. 2. Pizmoht’s obituary can be found here. She leaves behind a husband and three children.