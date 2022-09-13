WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – Willoughby Hills City Council members are considering using speed cameras on the stretch of I-90 that runs through the city.

Police Chief Matthew Naegele tells the FOX 8 I-Team he believes the speed cameras are necessary, saying ODOT cameras show that hundreds of thousands of drivers are speeding through the area daily.

“The ODOT cameras show that in August, more than 254,000 drivers were driving at speeds in excess of 75 miles per hour,” Naegele said. “1437 people were driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. This is a safety issue.”

The chief said he also believes speed is a contributing factor in most of the crashes in that area.

“I have a duty and obligation to make sure I am giving my officers the tools so they can do their job safely,” the chief said.

Council members are expected to discuss the cameras at their next meeting on September 22.

The chief said he also welcomes any questions or concerns from residents. He would like to have the cameras up and running by early next year.