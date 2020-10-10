Willoughby-Eastlake schools switching to remote learning due to additional COVID-19 cases

*Watch our report above on how local schools are dealing with COVID-19*

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools notified parents on Saturday that students will switch to virtual learning after additional cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The district had previously decided to close Eastlake Middle School after two students there had tested positive.

“The district learned of exposures to COVID-19 at Longfellow Elementary School and also at Jefferson Elementary School. These direct exposures have impacted several staff members and students in multiple classrooms in both buildings,” Superintendent Steve Thompson said in a letter to families.

The changes will go into effect on Monday, October 12. It’s unclear when students will return back to in-person classes. Extracurricular activities will also be suspended during this time.

“You will be receiving information from your building principal with updates regarding the transition to virtual learning for all brick and mortar students. Lunch distribution will continue to occur and you will receive more information regarding pickups for meals.”

Those who have had close contact with the individuals that tested positive for coronavirus will receive a phone call from the health department.

