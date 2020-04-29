Willoughby-Eastlake levy passes after long fight for school funding

Click here for the latest Ohio primary election results

WILLOUGBY, Ohio (WJW) – The long Ohio primary season may have helped Willoughby-Eastlake schools clench the funding they needed.

57% of voters approved the levy in last night’s primary.

The levy failed in November, forcing the school to cut funding for some athletics and academics.

Superintendent Steve Thompson told FOX 8 the levy failure propelled them to go door-to-door and talk with residents before the vote originally scheduled for March.

Had it failed, the district was looking at an additional $5 million in budget cuts.

It will cost taxpayers $173 on a $100,000 house.

