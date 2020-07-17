Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools offering parents two learning options for new school year

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Almost a thousand parents logged on Thursday as the Superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools hosted a virtual town hall meeting for parents.

“We are going to be as transparent and honest with you as we can be. We know you have a difficult decision to make,” said Steve Thompson, superintendent.

The district is giving students the option of a normal five-day-a-week in-person schedule or a five-day-a-week virtual school.

There is no hybrid option and the commitment is for a full semester.

Parents quickly started asking questions about the online program.

“We will be using Schoology instead of Google Classroom. Schoology will allow our teachers to directly talk and instruct our students,” said Thompson.

For students who attend in-person, there will be no daily temperature checks. However, all children in grades 3 through 12 will be expected to wear masks in school.

The district says that middle and high schoolers will still share desks and change teachers and classrooms. However, there will be no lockers except for gym class.

“We are moving furniture in classrooms to maximize space between students. To be very honest, maintaining 6-feet apart in school is very unlikely. We will do it to the extent that we can,” said Thompson.

The district is adding sanitization on the buses, but there will be no reduction in students allowed to ride.

The deadline for parents to decide is July 20.

