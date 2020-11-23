Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools lay off more than 200 employees

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The decision was made to lay off more than 200 Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools employees during a board of education meeting last Friday.

The layoffs affect non-teacher positions such as secretaries, janitors, cafeteria workers and more. As the district is offering fully remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, jobs that are necessary to make in-person learning function had to be reevaluated.

“This is a very difficult decision,” a board representative said during the meeting.

The board did say they would consider bringing people back as early as January if coronavirus numbers are curbed.

“We simply do not, by virtue of being remote, simply do not have a need for some positions,” a board representative said during the meeting.

You can watch the entire board of education meeting in the video below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: