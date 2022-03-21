CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Willie Nelson is bringing his Outlaw Music Festival Tour to Ohio.

Willie will be live in concert will be live with family and a star-studded lineup.

The festival will play at Blossom Music Center on Friday, July 29.

The show will feature Willie Nelson and Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule and Larkin Poe.

The same lineup will play the following day in Cincinnati.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” says Willie Nelson.

Get tickets here.

Willie Nelson is 88-years-old.