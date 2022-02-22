William Husel murder trial: livestream and updates Feb. 22, 2022

The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dr. William Husel should not be found guilty on 14 counts of murder because he was providing “comfort care,” his attorney said Tuesday.

Attorney Jose Baez spoke during opening statements, offering the first look at the defense’s strategy as the trial began in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

“This case, ladies and gentlemen, is about, 100%, comfort care,” Baez told jurors, later adding, “There is no such thing as a medical murder case. And that this is not a murder case, and it’s far from it. William Husel was exercising compassion to his patients and tried to free them pain and let their last moments on Earth be ones of peace.”

Baez spoke after Assistant Prosecutor Janet Grubb detailed in a much shorter opening statement how patients died shortly after Husel, 46, prescribed fentanyl to them while working as an ICU physician at the former Mount Carmel West hospital.

Baez also detailed how nurses, pharmacists and others at Mount Carmel knew of Husel’s actions and of potential issues with policies and procedures at the hospital system.

The cases date to 2015, with Husel being pulled from patient care in late 2018 and fired shortly after. He was indicted in 2019 and pleaded not guilty.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Paula Sawyers

Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb

Powell Miller