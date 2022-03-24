WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service reports storm damage in Willard was caused by thunderstorm winds.

Huron County EMA reported a barn and outbuilding on a property off Coder Rd. were damaged in Wednesday’s storms.

Winds were forecast to reach up to 60 mph. Huron County EMA tells FOX 8 winds in the area were 50 mph.

Video from the scene showed an aluminum barn that looked like it had been crushed.

The roof was ripped off and the debris scattered.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Residents in the area say they saw circulation during the storms.

Huron County EMA tells FOX 8 they will investigate Thursday.

The NWS will respond if Huron determines the damage was caused by more than winds.