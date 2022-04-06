Previously aired video shows a gas station at Smith and Snow Road that’s known as the “luckiest location in Ohio.”

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot continues to go up as hopefuls get ready for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is now roughly $246 million with a cash value of about $157.1 million.

The last drawing was on April 4 with numbers – 02; 32; 39; 46; 69; Powerball 6.

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and you can see the winning numbers here.