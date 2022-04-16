CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers are going to be announced for the estimated jackpot of $325 million, with a cash option of $201.2 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were:

14, 16, 41, 63, 68 and Powerball 26. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m. However, last Saturday, the announcement was delayed.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

