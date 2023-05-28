**Related Video Above: What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?**

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Memorial Day Weekend is underway with backyard barbeques, gatherings with friends and family and enjoying the nice weather in general. You normally receive mail on the weekends, but will it change this year during the Memorial Day holiday weekend?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) delivers mail and packages about every day of the year, excluding Sundays. However, USPS recognizes some holidays as federal holidays, which your carrier will not make deliveries to your mailbox or door.

Operations at USPS will still be active for normal business hours on Saturday, May 27. The Post Office will be closed on Sunday as usual, since USPS carriers do not deliver on Sundays. Memorial Day is included in the days you will not see your carrier, so your mailbox will remain empty on the federal holiday.

You can view the complete list of other holidays this year that will impact your USPS deliveries.

– Juneteenth National Independence Day on Monday, June 19

– Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4

– Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4

– Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 9

– Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11

– Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23

– Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 25

You can expect to see your carrier making regular scheduled deliveries on Tuesday, May 30.