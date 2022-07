(WJW) -You could be America’s next multi-millionaire.

The Mega Millions jackpot is one of the highest in history. The jackpot has topped half a billion dollars.

The prize money now sits at $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million. It is the 8th largest jackpot on record.

The next drawing is Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11 p.m.

The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April.

The Powerball is also up for grabs. The prize is $101 million. That drawing is Wednesday, July 20.