(WJW) – It’ll be cold all day long with temperatures only climbing into the mid to upper 30s. Another day of sunshine with quiet conditions to go along with it.

Dry but cold the rest of the week until Friday. As it stands now, rain will mainly stay south of the area with a decent chance for a wintry mix and snow north of Central Ohio. The start time looks to be early in the day. Stay tuned!

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol‘s long-range outlook on February 23rd.

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.