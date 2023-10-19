*Above video shows a unique way a Browns fan is keeping track of how many QBs have started for the team since 1999*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be back at practice Thursday afternoon with the Cleveland Browns, according to his teammate Amari Cooper.

Watson has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury and hasn’t practiced.

Cooper made the comment at Thursday’s Q&A with the sports media.

The Browns play the Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Indianapolis.