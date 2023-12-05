CLEVELAND (WJW) – Marijuana becomes legal across Ohio this week, but what is considered “legal” remains a big question.

Both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly want to make changes to the law, but they are far apart on reaching an agreement by Thursday.

Last month, 57% of Ohio voters decided to legalize marijuana in the Buckeye State. Because it is a citizen-led effort, the state legislature can make some changes.

Members of the Ohio House of Representatives want to largely leave the law as voters approved it, but members of the State Senate want to make some major changes, including how much to tax it, the maximum potency and whether people can grow their own plants at home.

“Voters spoke in my district. Voters spoke 70% in approval,” said Ohio Democratic State Senator William DeMora during a hearing in Columbus Tuesday.

“Time is limited with Issue 2 and we want to get it as close to what the people want, but I don’t think the people want this,” said Republican State Senator Michael Rulli.

For three and a half hours, members of General Government Committee listened to people for and against proposed changes to Ohio’s adult-use marijuana law set to go into effect Thursday.

“My son became addicted to marijuana and my husband became addicted to marijuana and had episodes of cannabis psychosis,” said Aubree Adams, director of a nonprofit organization called Every Brain Matters.

“Folks will go to the black market and go to Michigan,” warned Geoff Korff, CEO of Galenas LLC, a medical cannabis cultivator based in Akron.

Tuesday, Ohioans spoke out on the law passed overwhelmingly by voters in November.

Some of the changes include not allowing residents to grow plants at home. As written, the law allows six per person, up to 12 per household.

Senators also want to lower the maximum potency of the marijuana and increase the tax from 10% to 15%, giving more money to state coffers as opposed to local governments.

“It is going to create a program that will have product that people don’t want to buy and pricing that no one can afford, so they will go to other sources, absolutely,” Korff said.

“There’s strong evidence that regular use of high concentration THC is both addictive and causes serious mental and physical harms,” said resident and former state lawmaker William Schuck.

Tuesday, member of the House introduced their own proposal sponsored by Republican Jamie Callender of Concord with bipartisan support, including Democrat Casey Weinstein of Hudson.

“I think the senate’s version is effectively a complete repeal of Issue 2 and a total slap in the face to voters,” said State Rep. Casey Weinstein, (D)-Hudson.

“I think the middle ground is we do what the people voted and told us to do, which is six plants per person and 12 per household,” said State Rep. Jamie Callender, (R) Concord.

The House proposal would address concerns about secondhand smoke, ensure that advertising will not target minors and be flexible on the tax rate, without pushing smokers to illegal markets or out of state.

“Have you ever heard that no one ever died from marijuana? I’m the mother of a daughter that was killed by a marijuana impaired driver,” said Corrine LaMarca, national spokesperson for the organization, Parents Opposed to Pot.

“The illicit market doesn’t play by the same rules. It doesn’t pay taxes, it doesn’t employ Ohioans, its products don’t have to pass lab tests,” said CEO Daniel Kessler, a level one medical cannabis cultivator from the Youngstown area.

Other speakers included professional medical marijuana growers who feel they could be pushed out of business, as well as billboard companies who feel they should be allowed to market marijuana with the same restrictions as alcohol.

The Ohio Senate could vote on its bill as early as Wednesday.

The House does not expect to vote on their proposed changes this week.

If and when both sides agree on any changes, the measure would then have to be signed by Governor Mike DeWine.

A reminder — even though weed becomes legal on Thursday, it will not be available yet at Ohio dispensaries unless you have a medical marijuana card.