Will there be a fourth stimulus check? Lawmakers pushing for more relief

WASHINGTON (WJW) — While the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has sent out another batch of Economic Impact Payments, several lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus checks.

21 Democratic Senators wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to include recurring direct payments to Americans and automatic unemployment insurance extensions in the Administration’s long-term economic plan.

The letter reads in part,

“We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance

extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan. While we are pleased that the American Rescue Plan included a one-time direct payment and an

extension of federal unemployment insurance programs, a single direct payment will not last

long for most families, and we are worried about the cliff facing unemployed workers when the

unemployment insurance extensions expire on September 6. This crisis is far from over, and

families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.

Families should not be at the mercy of constantly-shifting legislative timelines and ad hoc

solutions.”

The lawmakers argue that direct payments and enhanced unemployment insurance are “among the

most effective forms of relief available.”

According to the Senators, more relief will keep families out of poverty, benefit the economy through increased spending, and support jobs.

The lawmakers say that Americans need the certainty of automatic stabilizers so they can make the best financial decisions for their families. They also cited statistics claiming that 6 in 10 people Americans reported that the $1,400 direct payments provided in the current rescue package would last them less than three months.

“Automatic stabilizers will give families certainty that more relief is coming, allowing them to

make the best decisions about how to spend their relief payments as they receive them. Families

shouldn’t have to worry about whether they’ll have enough money to pay for essentials in the

months ahead as the country continues to fight a global pandemic,” the letter states.

Biden has not yet announced if he supports another round of stimulus checks or if they will be included in his Build Back Better long-term economic plan.