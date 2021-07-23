Will the Cleveland Guardians keep Slider as their mascot?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – While some people have shared their distaste for the Cleveland Indians‘ name change, there’s good news for Progressive Field’s favorite fuchsia and yellow-colored mascot.

Officials with the baseball club confirmed that Slider will continue to be the team’s mascot after the name change.

The baseball club announced the team’s new name as the Cleveland Guardians Friday morning with a video highlighting the history of Cleveland.

The organization announced in December that it would be changing the name for the first time since 1915 after years of controversy and recent pressure from Major League Baseball.

Slider made his debut in 1990 and was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2008.