Will the Browns beat the Chiefs? Former running back Greg Pruitt gives his prediction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — With key players back on the field and Coach Kevin Stefanski back with his playoff team, Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs will look a lot different than the Browns’ winning battle in Pittsburgh.

So will they win again?

“Anybody can win this game,” said Greg Pruitt, former Browns running back. “Kansas City is an uphill battle. Kansas City is better than the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

In Pittsburgh, the Browns built an early 28-0 lead and held for a 48-37 victory — Cleveland’s first in the postseason in 26 years.

Stefanski, who had COVID-19, watched from home. But he’ll make his playoff debut on the sideline this week. Other players who were out last week have also returned to the field.

On Wednesday, top cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive back Kevin Johnson were activated from COVID-19 list and are expected to play against the Chiefs and their potent passing attack.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was activated Thursday after missing three games.

However, the team still does not have Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio, who has been out since testing positive Jan. 5.

Pruitt said he feels it will be a high-scoring game. The Browns have to be opportunistic, he said, and get some turnovers.

“I think our offense is capable of putting points on the board, too,” he said. “It’s going to come down to how many points our defense can hold them to, which is a big order but it can be done.”

Another challenge will be the Chief’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“We have to run the football and try to make Patrick Malone a fan,” said Pruitt. “He cannot beat us if he’s watching the game.”

He added that the Browns can’t do anything to beat themselves.

“We have to make Kansas City beat us,” he said. “We have to be opportunistic. I don’t think Kansas City is as good as the Steelers.”