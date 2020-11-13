Will Smith releases ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reunion trailer, air date

(WJW) — Will Smith has released the trailer and air date for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion.

The special will stream on HBO Max on Nov. 19.

In the YouTube caption, Smith wrote: “Join Will and Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff, for a funny and heartfelt night full of music and dancing in honor of the show that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.”

In an Instagram post, he added: “These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion.”

“Fresh Prince” aired from 1990-1996.

