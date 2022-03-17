CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Retailers say boat sales have soared over the past two years even as the global pandemic has shut just about everything else down.

This year’s boating season is quickly approaching at the same time gas prices are escalating to new record highs.

At the Progressive Cleveland Boat Show, which started on Thursday, the price of fuel is not expected to have much of an impact on the industry.

The show, at the IX Center features just about anything that floats from kayaks to bass boats, Ski boats, pontoon boats and other pleasure craft.

A good part of the show this year features the fast growing ‘paddle sports’

But many of the boats feature large 4-cycle engines and fuel tanks from 40 gallons to a 225-gallon tank.

Some of the motors can cost $60,000 by themselves, without the boat attached.

But the industry has been working toward lighter, more fuel efficient 4-cycle engines and even the largest boats at the show all feature outboard motors.

“Typically, when people are looking for outboards, you are talking about quiet motors, you are talking about fuel efficiency, you are talking about something that doesn’t smoke like the old two strokes used to,” said John Riddle of City Marine in Eastlake.

“Boating is an expensive hobby in the first place so everybody kind of knows that they are going to be in for a chunk of change for the fuel,” he added.

The sentiment is repeated often by vendors and by visitors alike.

“I think once you get a taste of really being out on the water, it’s hard to go back from that,” said Jennette Lloyd, a spokesperson for the boat show.

“Just to address the fuel prices and things like that, on Lake Erie, it doesn’t matter where you are. You can get to a lot of stuff pretty close, so you are not sitting there guzzling fuel,” she added.

With a well-dressed Q25 pontoon boat with a 48-gallon tank listed at more than $140,000 to a breathtaking Pardo 38 Yacht selling for $938,960 on display at the show, the overall belief is that the cost of fuel is only a small percentage of the total cost of owning a boat.

Paul Ochs, the sales manager for Catawba Moorings which is displaying the Pardo Yacht, says he tells his customers that between the cost of their boat, charges for a marina and other incidentals, they should calculate their fuel cost as not more than about 25% of what they will spend.

Some fishermen evaluating boats as an upgrade to what they currently own are taking into consideration what their fuel costs might be.

“I don’t want to have to get a large fiberglass boat and spend $100 to $150 every time I go out fishing. That’s not affordable for me, said Jim Enderes of Cleveland.

Others simply view the price of fuel as an acceptable part of their favorite outdoor leisure activity.

“Fuel, yes but no. If I’m going fishing, I’m going fishing, you know? So I know fuel is getting crazy and everything, but I’m going so I really don’t care,” said Mike Weirich of Ashland.