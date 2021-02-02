Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pennsylvania (AP/WJW) — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor pandemic will keep Punxsutawney Phil from emerging from his burrow to forecast whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

FOX 8’s Scott Sabol says he expects Phil will see his shadow, which would predict an early spring.

We’ll find out if Scott is accurate.

If Phil doesn’t see his shadow, he’ll run back to his hole to burrow for six more weeks of winter.

The spectacle that is Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, will still go on but because of the coronavirus pandemic, revelers won’t be able to see him and celebrate in person: This year, it’s all virtual.

The livestream from Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, is made possible by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office’s Holi-stay PA. The event there — always Feb. 2 — dates back to 1887.

“Whether you’re hoping for six more weeks of winter fun or an early spring, we could all use some extra happiness this year,” said department spokesperson Carrie Lepore in a release.

Phil this year, like many years in the past, will be giving his forecast during a major snowstorm that’s hitting the entire Northeast.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent. Records dating to the late 1800s show Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times. The 2020 forecast called for an early spring — however, Phil didn’t say anything about a pandemic.

Buckeye Chuck will make his prediction at 7 a.m.