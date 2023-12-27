(WJW) – Ohio’s minimum wage is going up in 2024.

On January 1, Ohio’s minimum wage will be $10.45 per hour. That’s an increase of 35-cents from $10.10.

Minimum wage for tipped employees increases 20-cents to $5.25.

Ohio’s minimum wage is going up because of a Constitutional Amendment passed by voters in 2006. It stated that Ohio’s minimum wage should increase on Jan. 1 each year due to inflation.

Ohio is one of several states increasing minimum wage in 2024.

Most notable is California, where the minimum wage for fast food workers will increase to $20 per hour.

Minimum wage for healthcare workers in California has been increased to $25 per hour.

Hawaii: $12 to $14

Maryland: $13.25 to $15

Delaware: $11.75 to $13.25

Nebraska: $10.50 to $12

Florida: $12 to $13

Illinois: $13 to $14

New Jersey: $14.13 to $15.13

Rhode Island: $14.13 to $15.13

See where the changes are happening in the map below.

Federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour.