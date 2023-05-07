AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are working to track down a car thief responsible for stealing a vehicle full of items from one of the Halo Foundation’s leaders.

Early Saturday morning, thieves stole coordinator Jennifer Harrison’s personal vehicle from her driveway.

“She was hysterical, she said, ‘Somebody stole our car,’” Halo Foundation founder Sharon Deitrick said.

The crime occurred sometime after Harrison returned home for the night and was discovered missing around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, just hours before the nonprofit was planned to host Project Donate, a drive aimed to collect items to help homeless veterans.

“Why don’t we rally and make together what we’ll call starter kits,” Deitrick said. “So we collect items for their kitchens, for their bathrooms, for their bedrooms.”

Harrison’s Chevrolet crossover style SUV was filled with a personal Ohio State Buckeyes memorabilia collection, cleaning supplies and a power washer.

“Had an original Woody Hayes carved sculpture that was a treasure, a very beautiful treasure of one of our staff whose father that recently passed,” Deitrick said.

The donated OSU items were to be turned into auction gift baskets at Halo’s annual Wings of Charity Gala on Sept. 7, 2023. The proceeds help fund the non-profit.

“These are the gift baskets we collect,” she said. “It’s really the only outreach we have to raise money.”

Akron police worked quickly to recover the car and return it to Harrison, but all the donated items were gone.

The Halo Foundation still carried on with Project Drive, where more than 60 students helped bring in donations. Deitrick wants to see the thieves caught, and as part of their punishment wants them to serve in the community to get an understanding for who they were truly stealing from.

Despite the hurdle, Deitrick said this won’t stop the Halo Foundation from helping those in need.

“Whether somebody wants to steal something, or do some serious damage, it will not break our spirit,” she said. “We’re going to move on with great velocity.”

Akron Police would like anyone with information to reach out to 330-375-2TIP. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

More information on the Halo Foundation can be found on its website.