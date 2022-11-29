CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday marks exactly 10 years since one of Cleveland’s most notorious police-involved shootings, where 13 officers fired 137 shots into a car, killing two unarmed people.

Community activists and other local leaders held a rally to remember the victims of the shooting, which recently gained national attention through a Netflix documentary.

“One, two, three, four,” rallygoers began a countdown as part of the commemoration.

Community activists and other local leaders gathered in the parking lot of W. H. Kirk Middle School in East Cleveland to remember 43-year old Timothy Russell and 30-year old Malissa Williams.

“Chased them from downtown Cleveland and then surrounded them in this parking lot and unceremoniously gunned them down with 137 bullets,” said Kathy Wray Coleman, of Imperial Woman Coalition.

The school was called Heritage Middle School in 2012. It’s where Timothy and Malissa ultimately lost their lives.

“I will never forget how the children said they felt when they came and saw the yellow tape, the car with all the bullet holes the next morning when they tried to go to school,” said Dr. Mary Rice, vice president of the East Cleveland Board of Education.

Ten years ago, on Nov. 29, Russell’s 1979 Chevy Malibu backfired as he sped past the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland.

An officer believed he was being shot at, which led to a 22-minute high speed chase through the city. At one point, it involved more than 60 police cruisers.

The chase ended when police cornered the vehicle in the middle school parking lot in East Cleveland. At that point ,13 officers opened fire, unloading 137 shots into the vehicle, killing both people inside.

No weapon was ever found.

“79, 80, reload, 81, 82,” the group continued their countdown.

“How do two people with no weapon get gunned down 137 times and nothing? Nobody went to jail for that at all,” said community activist Laura Cowan.

Only one of the 13 officers was criminally charged. Officer Michael Brelo jumped on the hood of the vehicle and fired 49 of the 137 shots. In May 2015, a Cuyahoga County judge acquitted him of voluntary manslaughter.

“There has been no war crime that we can think of where, from Bosnia or Afghanistan, someone was gunned down, on person, 137 times,” said Al Porter, Jr., president of Black on Black Crime, Inc.

“135, 136, 137. This was murder,” the group said as they finished the countdown.

Both families settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the city of Cleveland for a total of $3 million.

Russell’s sister, Michelle, told FOX 8, in part, ”The family appreciates all those that continue to shed light on what happened to both Tim and Malissa. We are grateful that people continue to march in order to ensure equal rights and justice for all.”