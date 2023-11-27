[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could be ready for Sunday’s game, despite leaving the last game with his arm in a sling, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

Garrett said he felt something pop in his left shoulder during the Browns’ 29-12 loss to the Broncos last Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

Kevin Stefanski says Myles Garrett's shoulder is sore:

“But we feel good about where he will be. Day to day.”



MRI scans showed no structural issues. Garrett could play this week. @fox8news #Browns — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 27, 2023

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who’s filling in for the team’s No. 1 QB Deshaun Watson, is uncertain. Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion late in the third quarter.

In terms of DTR… Stefanski says he'll let (concussion) "…Protocol play out." But add it's hard to say if he will play Sunday vs. #Rams.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 27, 2023

Wide receiver Amari Cooper also suffered an injury to his ribs, but “we think he’ll be OK,” Stefanski said.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott also injured his ankle, but similar to Cooper’s recovery, the team will take it “day to day,” Stefanski said.

The Browns face the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 3. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.