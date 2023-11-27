[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could be ready for Sunday’s game, despite leaving the last game with his arm in a sling, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.

Garrett said he felt something pop in his left shoulder during the Browns’ 29-12 loss to the Broncos last Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who’s filling in for the team’s No. 1 QB Deshaun Watson, is uncertain. Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion late in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper also suffered an injury to his ribs, but “we think he’ll be OK,” Stefanski said.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott also injured his ankle, but similar to Cooper’s recovery, the team will take it “day to day,” Stefanski said.

The Browns face the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 3. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.