OHIO (WJW) — While many businesses, schools and federal offices will close their doors for Veterans Day, will you still be able to receive mail?

Friday, November 11 marks the nation’s 103rd observance of Veterans Day, honoring members of the armed forces who served our country.

The United States Postal Service will be closed Friday, but if you have something you really need to ship, you can still do that via FedEx or UPS. USPS will not deliver any mail during the holiday.

Both UPS and FedEx will keep their retail locations open to accept and deliver packages for their customers.

