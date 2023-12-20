CLEVELAND (WJW) – Were you hoping for a white Christmas in Northeast Ohio? Maybe you’ll have better luck next year.

The FOX 8 weather team is reporting mild temperatures in the upper 40s with plenty of clouds on Christmas Eve.

For Christmas Day, expect temperatures in the lower 50s with rain showers later that night.

The forecast comes in stark contrast to last year, which saw dangerously cold wind chills, icy conditions and strong winds that caused power outages across the area.

Based on snowfall over the last 70 years, Northeast Ohio doesn’t usually have a white Christmas, as FOX 8 reported in 2022.

According to FOX 8 meteorologist Mackenzie Bart, the average accumulation on Christmas Day is 0.6 inches, with a record snowfall of 10.2 inches seen in 2002.

The hottest Christmas Day on record was 66 degrees in 1982, while the coldest Christmas (actual temperature) was -5 degrees in 1983.

