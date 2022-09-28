** See body camera footage of the scene of Myles Garrett’s Monday rollover crash in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s still unclear whether Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will play Sunday — but he’s not off the list yet.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski said he was grateful that Garrett is OK following his rollover crash Monday in Sharon Township.

Garrett was at home resting Wednesday. Stefanski said he expects to see him Thursday morning. But when asked if Garrett will practice Thursday, he said, “We will see.”

Stefanski said he wouldn’t rule anyone out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

After leaving Monday’s practice, Garrett’s vehicle went off the road and flipped along State Road, landing in a ditch. He and his female passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Garrett was discharged later that night.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Garrett swerved to avoid an animal in the road, then overcorrected.

When asked about the trauma that comes with a crash, Stefanski said “you handle these at a case by case basis.”

“You want your players to be safe. No matter the case.”