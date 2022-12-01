CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to address the media Thursday ahead of his first start under center.

Watson has just completed an 11-game suspension and is set to take the field Sunday when the Browns play his former team the Houston Texans

FOX 8 Sports reported Wednesday that Watson was in the locker room while they interviewed his teammates, who are excited for the Watson-era of football.

But Watson himself did not talk. The Browns did not say whether Watson would talk before the team leaves for Houston.

Watson settled 23 of 25 lawsuits and has finished an 11-game suspension as punishment for the NFL investigation into claims of sexual misconduct against him by some of those women.

The I-Team has reported extensively on the investigation and the settlements that followed, along with the grand jury reports on the criminal cases that ultimately led to no charges against Watson.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the women who sued Watson for sexual assault, says some of them will be at Sunday’s game.