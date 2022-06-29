CLEVELAND (WJW) – The disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to continue Wednesday, as both sides continue to present their case to a retired federal judge who will determine if he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Several sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that the NFL wants at least a one-year suspension. Watson’s side believes he should not be suspended and should be allowed to play this season for Cleveland.



Watson is being represented by attorneys, Jeffrey Kessler and Rusty Hardin.

It is not known when the hearing officer will decide if she feels Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy and should be disciplined. Once a decision is made both sides will have three days to appeal.

Dozens of women have sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Watson has denied the allegations.

The attorney representing all 24 of the accusers said last week that 20 of those cases were settled.

One of the women who didn’t settle filed a lawsuit against the Houston Texans alleging the organization enabled his behavior.

Toi Garner filed the lawsuit Monday in Harris County District Court.

The I-Team reached out to the Texans to discuss the lawsuit. A spokesperson for the organization released a statement saying they are aware of the lawsuit.

“Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations,” the statement reads. “We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.”