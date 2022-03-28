CLEVELAND (WJW) — After Dave’s Markets announced they are closing their Euclid Beach location, officials in the city of Cleveland are turning their attention to ensuring Collinwood neighborhood residents will still have access to groceries.

The supermarket’s 15900 Lakeshore Blvd. location is closing its doors on April 30 but keeping its 12 other locations open, including stores in Akron, Garfield Heights and downtown Cleveland.

Mayor Justin Bibb and Councilman Michael D. Polensek say they are working with Dave’s to develop a transportation plan to ensure residents in Collinwood will still have groceries nearby.

“Over the past two years, shopping habits have changed and we understand how challenging it is to operate a business in this economic climate. We must continue to invest in Cleveland neighborhoods and develop strategies to eradicate food deserts,” Bibb said.

“As a Dave’s shopper myself, I am disappointed and saddened by the closure of Dave’s in Collinwood. They have been a fixture on Lakeshore Boulevard for over 30 years and many of our seniors and residents have depended on them for basic groceries,” Councilman Michael D. Polensek said.

Dave’s Markets says they are committed to providing transportation to residents free of charge to its other locations, including the one that’s 10 minutes close by.