AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — A retired and much-beloved K-9 has passed away.

The Amherst Police Department announced Monday their retired K-9 named Czar died at 13 years old.

Czar was reportedly enjoying retirement with partner Chief Cawthon.

“Rest in peace, Czar, you will be missed by your Cawthon and APD family,” the department said in a Facebook post