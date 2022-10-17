Above, watch previously aired video of Wild Winter Lights in 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Northeast Ohioans step into peak week for best fall foliage color in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is preparing to transform into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

Wild Winter Lights is set for a dazzling display starting Nov. 15.

The festivities will feature over 1.5 million lights across holiday-themed areas through trails in the zoo including Candyland, Enchanted Forest and Starry Skies.

Guests can take photos with Santa in Santa’s Workshop.

You can take in the sights on foot, or in your personal vehicle on select dates.

“This year’s event promises to deliver festive fun for all ages along our holiday trail including a three-story-tall enchanted castle,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “We are grateful for the support from our community partners to continue the tradition of celebrating the holiday season at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.”