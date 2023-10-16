CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tickets are now on sale to visit the Cleveland Zoo during one of the most magical times of the year.

More than 1.5 million lights will transform the zoo into a winter wonderland.

Organizers say this year’s Wild Winter Lights features hundreds of dazzling displays including an Enchanted Forest and Santa’s Workshop, where guests can take photos with Santa Claus. Also, for the first time ever, two musical light shows.

Organizers also tease a “new surprise for the little ones” that will be announced in the coming weeks. So, stay tuned!

Check out some pictures from years past, below:

Wild Winter Lights walk through at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on December 11, 2020. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights preview at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 12, 2020. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights preview at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 12, 2020. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on December 15, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights drive-through at the Zoo on December 2, 2020. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

WJW photo

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 19, 2019 during the “Walk Through” (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 19, 2019 during the “Walk Through” (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 19, 2019 during the “Walk Through” (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 19, 2019 during the “Walk Through” (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 19, 2019 during the “Walk Through” (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on November 19, 2019 during the “Walk Through” (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Wild Winter Lights (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

Guests can enjoy the displays on foot or via drive-thru in their personal vehicles.

Tickets purchased in advance are $19 for members and $22 for non-members. Tickets can also be purchased in a four-pack at a discounted rate of $60 for members and $70 for non-members.

Children under two get in for free.

For the drive-through experience, tickets must be purchased in advance and are $45 per car for Zoo members and $55 per car for non-members.

The Wild Winter Lights open on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 30 on select dates from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information and to reserve your time slot, click here.