Wild Winter Lights kicks off at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wild Winter Lights is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The event begins Tuesday, November 17.

The display features more than one million lights and holiday-themed areas like the Enchanted Forest, Candyland, and Santa’s workshop, where you can take photos.

There are also ice carvers and costume characters.

This year there is a drive-thru option.

For those who choose to walk through the display, you’ll need to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Tickets are $18.50 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. The drive-thru option is $54 per car for members and $60 for non-members.

Wild Winter Lights runs through January 3.