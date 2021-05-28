Wild weather in Northeast Ohio leads to road closings, flooding, change in graduation plans

(WJW) — We are experiencing wild weather as we head into the Memorial Day weekend. Areas of Port Clinton are seeing flooding and Vermilion High School has changed its graduation plans due to the rainy conditions.

Follow along with our LIVE updates below to see how it’s affecting certain parts of Northeast Ohio:

12:30 p.m. update:

From Kellys Island Police Department: Please be advised East Lakeshore Dr. near Pebble Beach is closed due to high water; Seaway to Harbor is also closed as is Woodford at East Point.

12:15 p.m. updates:

*City of Port Clinton: Perry Street and Lakeshore Drive are closed due to flooding. “We encourage all to stay indoors. There are many trees down and power outages throughout the City,” the City of Port Clinton wrote on its Facebook page.

*Catawba Island police say, due to high water and debris, State Route 53 is closed between Porter Road and Crogan Street. Basin Drive is closed between Carolina Street and D Street.

*The Vermilion Local School District announced on Facebook: Due to the inclement weather, graduation has been postponed until Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

*Follow the latest on Miller Ferry and the Jet Express Ferry as they update their plans to Put-in-Bay, Kellys Island and Cedar Point:

*The Indians announced, due to high winds, the team has postponed tonight’s fireworks show.

While we expect to play tonight's game at this point, due to a high wind warning this evening, we have postponed tonight's post-game fireworks show. pic.twitter.com/AO4tnLO5hq — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 28, 2021

Follow updates all afternoon on FOX 8 News and FOX8.com.