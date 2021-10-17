Wild weather blog: Photos, videos of water spouts and hail in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been a wacky weather day here in Northeast Ohio. What started out as a mild, early-fall morning, has turned into water spouts and hail!

The National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning with strong winds and water spouts including Avon Point to Willowick.

Special Marine Warning including the Avon Point to Willowick OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US-Canadian border, Vermilion to Avon Point OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US-Canadian border, Willowick to Geneva-on-the Lake OH and Avon Point to Willowick OH until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/qYk2q7u9Y7 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 17, 2021

FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher shared this tweet of hail that fell in Shaker Heights earlier today.

A FOX 8 photographer captured a photo of more hail on the porch of a Willowick home.

The weather is expected to calm down for the start of the Browns game at 4:05 p.m. when Cleveland takes on the Arizona Cardinals. You can watch that right here on FOX 8.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and fox8.com for any weather updates.