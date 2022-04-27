COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Wild turkey hunting season has returned to Ohio this month, with hunters in Northeast Ohio able to get in on the action starting this weekend.

Already this season the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is reporting hunters have harvested 3,315 turkeys in the south zone, where hunting began last weekend, on top of the 1,103 wild turkeys gotten during Ohio’s April 9-10 youth season.

Wild turkey hunting season in the north zone, consisting of Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull Counties, runs from April 30-May 29. Hunters are allowed to nab one bearded turkey during the spring season, checking it in with ODNR the day of the harvest.

About 39,000 wild turkey permits have been issued in the state this year, ODNR said. Find information on permitting and rules right here.

Find out more about previous spring turkey seasons at the ODNR website.