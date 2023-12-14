CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the Fox 8 I-Team captured people running from wild gunfire, and now folks living there are demanding action from Cleveland City Hall to protect their neighborhood.

A home security camera recorded dozens of gunshots and people running. The gunfire even went into homes. One shot went through a front door.

Happened last weekend at 3:30 in the morning in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood. Specifically, the East Shore Park Club section.

Traditionally, that’s been a pretty quiet area.

But residents say it’s changing, and that it’s time to fight back.

One woman spoke out, telling us, “We’re holding the mayor directly responsible for what’s happening as far as safety in our neighborhood is concerned. And we expect him to do something about it. We want cameras installed in critical intersections. And we want more police.”

The neighborhood has started a letter-writing campaign sending a call for action to the mayor, the safety director, and the police chief.

We reached out to police with questions about the shooting. We did not, immediately, hear back.

We’ve also requested the police report.



The shooting over the weekend happened only a short distance away from a deadly shooting early Thursday morning when a woman was murdered while with a 7-month-old child. The child did not get hurt. A suspect in that case has been arrested.