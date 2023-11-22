CARROLLTON, Texas (WJW) – Police in Texas have arrested a mother suspected of stabbing her husband and then driving her car into a lake with three children in it.

Carrollton police responded to a domestic violence call just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

They found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital.

While police were investigating at the home, another 911 call went out reporting that the suspect, his wife, Wei Fen Ong, had driven into a lake in her car.

Their children, ages 8, 9, and 12, were inside the car at the time.

Rescuers were able to get everyone out of the car. One child remains in critical condition, police say.

Police say they have no word on a motive.

Ong faces multiple charges of aggravated assault.