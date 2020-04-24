Wife dies in Eastlake house fire; husband injured trying to save her

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A fire in Eastlake claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman Thursday.

Chief Ted Whittington with the Eastlake Fire Department told FOX 8 News the call came in for black smoke coming out of a home on Oriole Dr. at around 5:21 p.m.

A man was standing outside the home saying he couldn’t locate his wife who was still inside.

Firefighters located the woman in the home. She was deceased.

The 75-year-old husband had significant burns on his arms and legs, and had smoke inhalation. He is being treated at a hospital.

Chief Whittington said the husband made several attempts to save his wife.

The fire was determined to be accidental; although, how it exactly started is still being investigated. There is heat and smoke damage throughout the home, but not an extensive amount of structural damage.