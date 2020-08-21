Wienermobile cancels Crocker Park stop

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has canceled its visit to Crocker Park.

The Oscar Mayer team announced Thursday they’d be visiting Crocker Park with Wiener Whistles, but Crocker Park announced Friday that the visit had been canceled.

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels is still expected to be in Amherst Saturday. (details below)

Crocker Park says it is trying to reschedule.

August 22, 2020

Miller’s Apple Hill Ltd.

50549 Telegraph Rd.

Amherst

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

