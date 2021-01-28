Widow of Larry King shares his last words; says he passed away from infection ‘unrelated’ to COVID-19

**For a previous story, watch the video below.

(WJW) — The widow of Larry King, who passed away Saturday at 87, is sharing his last words to her along with his cause of death, which she said was not related to COVID-19.

Shawn King told Entertainment Tonight that King was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. She said she beat it, but he passed away due to sepsis.

“Well, he was finally ready to go, I will tell you that. You know, he never wanted to go but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk,” Shawn King told Entertainment Tonight. “But he beat it, you know, he beat it, but it did take its toll and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him, but boy, he was not gonna go down easily.”

Shawn King said she and her family were able to FaceTime with Larry King while he was in the hospital. She told Entertainment Tonight her final words to him were “I love you.” She said “one message that he wanted to make sure” she heard was: “I love you. Take care of the boys.”

The couple had two sons together: Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20. He has a third son, Larry King Jr., 59, from a previous marriage.

Larry King filed for divorce from Shawn in August 2019, but it was never finalized, Entertainment Tonight reports.

King had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.

Last year, King lost two of his five children within weeks of each other. Son Andy King died of a heart attack at 65 in August, and daughter Chaia King died from lung cancer at 51 in July, Larry King said then in a statement.

The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN. “Larry King Live” ran in prime time from 1985 to 2010.